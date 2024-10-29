Businesses Call on Government to Back the South Wales and Western England’s Plan for Growth

Over 45 businesses and local authority leaders have written to UK and Welsh Government ministers to ask them to back a new plan to double the size of South Wales and Western England’s economy by 2050.

Business interest groups alongside large and small companies across the area have signed an open letter addressed to Angela Rayner MP, Deputy Prime Minister and Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Rachel Reeves MP, and Baroness Morgan of Ely, First Minister of Wales, which calls on both Governments to work together with the area to deliver a new Plan for Sustainable Growth from the Western Gateway.

Signatories included representatives from the Confederation of British Industry (CBI), the Institute of Directors, Business West, Airbus, Renishaw and international engineering firm, AtkinsRéalis, alongside many others.

The letter calls on Governments in Westminster and the Senedd to “take the brakes off Britain and let us do our part to drive UK growth”. The letter continues, “At little to no additional cost to the Exchequer, the asks in our Plan for Sustainable Growth, represent a genuine win-win for this area and the wider economy.

“We call on you as Governments in England and Wales to commit to working with the Western Gateway Partnership, over the next five years, to deliver on the asks in the attached Plan for Sustainable Growth and unleash our area’s potential to drive economic success across the UK.”

The plan was launched on the 17th October at the 2024 Convention for the Western Gateway in Newport. It builds on data which suggests that South Wales and Western England are likely to become the fastest growing economic area outside of London, adding an average of £11bn to the UK economy every year.

The plan includes over 10 asks of UK and Welsh Government to partner with the area to unlock growth. These look at how the area can bridge an estimated £3-9m investment gap per business, when compared with other parts of the country, and overcome its status as being home to the “least-connected core city in the UK” according to a report by the UK Government.

The work has been led by the Western Gateway, a cross-border partnership of business, local authorities and universities from across South Wales and Western England.

Sarah Williams-Gardener, Chair of the Western Gateway, said:

“We are grateful for the support from our area’s businesses today. Regions like ours have real potential to provide grass roots solutions for the problems our communities face in creating sustainable economic growth. “This plan represents a shift away from the status quo, providing Governments in England and Wales to partner with real economic geographies across the UK, using local solutions to help power this national mission for growth. “Together we call on Government to overcome the North versus South focus of UK politics to allow all parts of the UK to do their bit. Work with us and use the power of partnership to unlock the potential of all our nations.”

The Convention featured speeches from UK and Welsh Government Ministers with senior business and academics leaders taking part in discussions around how the area can take a lead on delivering on the Prime Minister’s national mission for growth whilst decarbonising and protecting important natural habitats.

At this event Dame Nia Griffiths MP, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Wales, underlined the Government’s commitment to growth.

She said:

“Your area’s track record for delivery and exciting Plan for Sustainable Growth means that here, in the Western Gateway, you can really be at the forefront of our mission for growth.”

Full copy of the area’s Plan for Sustainable Growth is available on the partnership website.