Business News Wales to Livestream Wales Transport Awards 2020

This year, the Wales Transport Awards 2020 will be streamed via Business News Wales and social media channels following the decision to run the awards in a virtual environment.

The Wales Transport Awards were set up in 2019 to recognise the hard work of the sector, which employs over 40,000 people. These thriving Welsh transport companies keep the country moving and provide an important boost to the economy, This year, more than ever, we want to recognise the unsung heroes that are working extremely hard to keep business in Wales moving in these unprecedented times.

To ensure we can celebrate this fantastic industry to its fullest potential, we have taken the decision to make this year’s awards ceremony a virtual event.

Liz Brookes, Director of Grapevine Event Management and Founder of Wales Transport Awards said,

“We are really pleased to be able to continue to recognise these Welsh companies during such a tough year and are delighted to be working with Business News Wales who will be livestreaming the event. Although we can’t meet face to face we will definitely be celebrating in style online with them all.”

Business News Wales’ Managing Director, Mark Powney said,

“We are delighted to be working with Liz to livestream this year’s Wales Transport Awards. Hosting these virtual awards fits with our own investment in virtual platforms, which are becoming increasingly vital in today’s business world and provide a forum for people to continue to connect and come together. Whilst it is a shame the awards can't be celebrated in the usual fashion, we hope that people will still tune in to celebrate these industry heroes who have continued to work hard to keep Wales moving under exceptional circumstances.”

The event will be live-streamed on 9th October at 6.30pm and you can register to watch for free here.