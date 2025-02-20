Business News Wales Launches Wales Week London Podcast

A brand-new podcast series celebrating Wales Week London – now in its ninth year and the biggest annual showcase of Wales outside of Wales – has launched today.

Produced by Business News Wales, this three-part podcast series will provide exclusive insights, expert commentary and real-time analysis of Wales Week London 2025, a flagship two-week celebration of Wales in London that brings together business leaders, investors, creatives, innovators, and cultural icons to highlight the very best of Welsh industry, talent and the arts on an international stage.

Hosted by Connor Simmons from Business News Wales, the podcast will feature Wales Week London founders Dan Langford and Mike Jordan as lead guests, alongside a range of influential voices from across the event programme.

Listeners will gain behind-the-scenes access to key themes, partnerships, and opportunities shaping this year’s celebration, as well as an in-depth look at the impact and influence of Wales Week London.

The first episode sets the stage for Wales Week London 2025, previewing standout events, major players, and the critical discussions that will define this year’s showcase of Welsh excellence.

Whether attending in person or following from afar, the Wales Week London Podcast ensures that listeners stay connected to the energy, insights, and key moments of the event.

Dan Langford, Co-Founder of Wales Week London, said:

“We are thrilled to partner with Business News Wales on this new podcast, which offers an exciting way to extend the reach of Wales Week London beyond the physical events. It provides a fantastic opportunity to share the stories, successes, and dynamic conversations taking place throughout the fortnight.”

The Wales Week London Podcast is available on Business News Wales with new episodes released throughout the event.