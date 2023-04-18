Business News Wales Launches Hub to Help Manufacturers on their Sustainability Journey

Business News Wales, the leading online news source for businesses in Wales, is launching a new Green Manufacturing Hub to support manufacturers on the journey towards environmental sustainability.

The hub will be hosted on sister product www.greeneconomy.wales week commencing 24th April and will become a one-stop-shop for manufacturers looking to reduce their environmental impact and adopt more sustainable practices.

Manufacturing is a highly energy-intensive industry and is a significant producer of waste. As the world grapples with the challenges of climate change, there is increasing pressure on the industry to adopt more sustainable practices.

The Green Manufacturing Hub has been launched in response to this pressure and aims to provide practical advice and resources to help manufacturers reduce their environmental impact.

One of the key areas of focus for the Green Manufacturing Hub is energy efficiency. The hub provides manufacturers with practical advice on how to reduce their energy consumption, including information on the latest energy-saving technologies and government incentives for energy efficiency.

Another area of focus for the Green Manufacturing Hub is waste reduction and circular economy practices. The hub provides manufacturers with practical advice on how to reduce waste and promotes the adoption of circular economy practices and technologies.

In addition to the online resources, the Green Manufacturing Hub will feature a skills and training feature, designed to help manufacturers adopt more sustainable practices. These training opportunities will provide manufacturers with the opportunity to learn from industry experts and network with other businesses in the sector.

The launch of the Green Manufacturing Hub is an important step towards promoting sustainability in the manufacturing industry. By providing manufacturers with the information and resources they need to adopt more sustainable practices, the hub will help to reduce the environmental impact of manufacturing and ensure that the industry remains sustainable and successful for years to come.

Managing Director and Editor of Business News Wales, Mark Powney Commented: