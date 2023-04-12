Business News Wales Launches Dedicated Hub for Mental Health Awareness Week 2023

Business News Wales is pleased to be launching a dedicated showcase hub for this year’s Mental Health Awareness Week.

Mental Health Awareness Week runs from May 15th to May 21st and is an important time for people to come together and show their support for family, friends and work colleagues who may need support.

This year's theme is focused on one of the most common mental health problems we can all face, ‘anxiety’.

If your business or organisation would like to get involved and feature within in our Mental Health Awareness Week special: Contact Dan Thomas, email – [email protected]

We have two key objectives:

The first is to raise awareness of the support available for anyone who may be struggling with their mental wellbeing.

The second, is to showcase businesses who want to share their stories and practical initiatives of how they promote mindful practices, their advice for managing stress and anxiety and the support services available in their workplace.

Just like our physical health, taking care of our mental health is a priority. Together, we can break down the stigma and create a more supportive and understanding society.

Mark Powney, Managing Director and Editor of Business News Wales commented:

“Mental health is a critical issue that affects us all of us at some point in our life and the stigma surrounding it can often prevent people from seeking the help they need. That's why the team at Business News Wales are proud to launch this dedicated section for Mental Health Awareness Week 2023. Our goal is to provide a platform for education, discussion and support and by dedicating a section of our publication to this important topic, we hope to encourage conversations about mental health and break down the barriers that prevent people from seeking help.”

Final submissions for content are Tuesday April 25th.

For further information, visit: www.mentalhealth.org.uk/mental-health-awareness-week