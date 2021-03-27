Business News Wales is Looking for a New Business Editor

Business Editor & News Desk Manager

Location: Cardiff | North Wales | Pembrokeshire

Salary: £28k rising to £35k PA

Business News Wales is the number one B2B communications channel in Wales – representing more than 40 clients and engaging with over 20,000 business professionals every day.

You will help shape our editorial strategy by developing fresh story ideas, deliver sharp concise content, while curating and prioritising news coverage. You will write and edit news features covering a range of business topics, working to a mix of pre-planned schedules and to tight deadlines.

We believe our small and clever country can become amongst the best in the world – a global leader in Cyber, Tech, Advanced Manufacturing, Creative Industries, MedTech, Social Enterprise, Transport, the Green Economy, the SME Economy and so much more.

You will believe that too – because you will know what industry, in partnership with both the UK and Welsh Governments are doing to put us in pole position for the fourth industrial age.

We are looking for a strong communicator to help us tell the ongoing story of Wales’ economic and industrial development from our newsrooms in Cardiff, North Wales and Pembrokeshire. One minute you could be writing about a ground-breaking Health Technology development in Cardiff and the next putting the spotlight on a new Hydrogen Energy project in North Wales.

We are looking for storytellers who share our ambition and passion for Wales, someone who believes in our vision to truly connect Wales and help shape its economic and social development in the years to come.

You will have your own ideas and a fresh approach to how we can develop our editorial vision, whilst working to a mix of pre-planned schedules and to tight deadlines.

About you:

You will have a minimum of three years of experience within a copywriting or editorial role.

You will have strong project management skills with a broad understanding of industry and government across Wales.

You will be confident working with senior political and business leaders.

You understand what it takes to create reliable, accessible, user-centred content.

You have a passion for business and Wales.

You are comfortable working with multiple stakeholders, developing relationships and understanding priorities.

You're confident using digital platforms and have all-around knowledge of multimedia.

You have a track record in leading small teams.

You have strong communication skills, particularly in articulating editorial ideas and delivering feedback effectively to clients and partners.

Responsibilities:

Develop and execute an editorial strategy that is aligned with our overall product offering.

Support our network of clients, aligning their communication within our editorial schedules.

Help with news planning by proactively finding/developing story ideas.

Produce and edit a mix of breaking news, longer-form stories, and data-driven analyses.

Collaborate with communications and marketing agencies.

Collaborate with the production team to ensure the day-to-day product is up to date and relevant.

Coach and mentor other junior multi-media content creators ensuring all editorial themes are aligned.

If you are looking to explore a highly rewarding career path with room for professional growth, recognition and rewards, and the opportunity to help shape an industry-leading platform that provides a voice for businesses across Wales, then we want to hear from you!

Please send your CV to [email protected] explaining why you believe you are the right person for this role.