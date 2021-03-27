Business News Wales is Looking for Multimedia Content Producers

Multimedia Content Producers

Location: Cardiff | North Wales | Pembrokeshire

Salary: £25-£28k PA

Business News Wales is the number one B2B communications channel in Wales – representing more than 40 clients and engaging with over 20,000 business professionals every day.

We believe our small and clever country can become amongst the best in the world – a global leader in Cyber, Tech, Advanced Manufacturing, Creative Industries, MedTech, Social Enterprise, Transport, the Green Economy, the SME Economy and so much more.

You will believe that too – because you will know what industry, in partnership with both the UK and Welsh Governments are doing to put us in pole position for the fourth industrial age.

We are looking for strong communicators to tell the ongoing story of Wales’ economic and industrial development from our newsrooms in Cardiff, North Wales and Pembrokeshire. One minute you could be writing about a ground-breaking Health Technology development in Cardiff and the next putting the spotlight on a new Hydrogen Energy project in North Wales.

We are looking for storytellers who share our ambition and passion for Wales, someone who believes in our vision to truly connect Wales and help shape its economic and social development in the years to come.

You will have your own ideas and a fresh approach to how we can develop our editorial vision, whilst working to a mix of pre-planned schedules and to tight deadlines.

About you:

Have experience recording video/audio interviews, hosting podcasts and editing your own work. You will ideally and possess good photography and videography skills with a knowledge of Photoshop, Audition and Premiere Pro.

Have demonstrable experience in managing and creating webinars/ virtual events.

Team focused with a positive approach.

Possess excellent organisational, project and time management skills.

Possess good interpersonal skills and the ability to work well with staff at all levels.

Good team spirit and a drive to support and develop within a creative team.

A passionate and natural storyteller who uses video, graphics, and animation.

To be successful in this position you will be able to work on your own initiative, be imaginative and enjoy solving problems. Managing a busy workload is also a key element of the role, along with meeting deadlines and having great communication skills!

Responsibilities:

Work closely with our editor to create compelling audio and video content to support a wider editorial vision.

Work on multiple projects simultaneously whilst balancing time constraints.

Using a variety of media including video, audio and motion graphics, to tell imaginative stories and breathe life into our social media campaigns.

Develop strategic editorial multimedia and written news concepts.

Deliver projects to a high standard, demonstrating creativity, quality and consistency.

You will work closely with the marketing team, on creating teasers, infographic videos, promotional videos, and other marketing assets.

Have the technical ability to produce and manage video/audio production.

If you are looking to explore a highly rewarding career path with room for professional growth, recognition and rewards, and the opportunity to help shape an industry-leading platform that provides a voice for businesses across Wales, then we want to hear from you!

Please send your CV to [email protected] explaining why you believe you are the right person for your role in our team.