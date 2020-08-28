Business News Wales is Looking for a Digital Marketing Executive – Is this You?

Business News Wales is Looking for a Digital Marketing Executive – Is this You?

Following a period of expansion, Business News Wales is looking for a dynamic individual to help realise the company’s ambitions to grow and scale the business.

We are a dynamic Welsh independent publisher and need someone equally dynamic with at least 2-3 years’ experience in digital marketing and basic web management. You will be an excellent communicator and able to work in an environment that is constantly evolving.

The ideal candidate will possess basic design skills, be data literate with basic HTML and related web development skills.

You should be confident in social media management, updating basic WordPress sites and you should also have a sound understanding of good SEO practices. Your written and verbal communication will be excellent, and you should be able to work to tight deadlines.

This is a demanding, fast-paced environment and it is therefore essential that you can prioritise your own workload, meet set deadlines and thrive in a high-performance culture.

Key areas of responsibilities include:

Basic graphic design

Social media management

Updating the business website

Running multiple email marketing campaigns

Copy-editing

Client liaison

Reporting and analysis

Skills required:

Video / podcast editing skills desirable

Understanding of Google Analytics

Good understanding of WordPress

Good understanding of email marketing techniques

Social media management experience

Good written and verbal communication skills

SEO content & campaigns experience

A strong working knowledge of Adobe Creative Suite (Photoshop essential)

Exceptional attention to detail and strong creative eye

Ability to work autonomously and show initiative

Experience of working in a fast-paced environment

This is an excellent opportunity for an ambitious person with at least 2-3 years digital/web experience. All candidates need to be able to demonstrate relevant digital marketing skills and an energetic ‘can do' attitude to work!

In return, we are offering a salary of £25K p.a. with an attractive bonus structure and steep career progression.

If you think this is you, please send your CV and a letter outlining why you are the right person for the position, to [email protected]

Deadline for submissions is Friday 11th September.