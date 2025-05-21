Business News Wales Appoints Paul Scanlon as Head of Commercial

Business News Wales has appointed Paul Scanlon as its new Head of Commercial as it moves into a new phase of strategic growth and commercial development.

Founded in 2015, Business News Wales has grown organically into the country’s leading independent business media platform. Built on a model of collaboration and focused on providing a platform to hear the voices of industry across Wales, the business has established itself as a trusted space for business leaders to share insights, news, and expert perspectives across sectors.

With a new investor group now supporting the business, founder Mark Powney is focused on strengthening the company’s commercial operations. This will involve expanding its reach both across Wales and beyond, increasing its internal capabilities, and enhancing its services to better support Welsh businesses.

The company is also preparing to launch a range of print editions to complement its established digital presence.

Paul Scanlon joins the business following more than eight years as Head of Digital Sales at Reach PLC, bringing with him a wealth of experience in regional media, commercial strategy, and digital innovation.

Paul said:

“I’ve been taken aback by the size and depth of the network that exists within Business News Wales. It’s also surprising how many of those network connections and thousands of readers are unaware of the full value and range of services the Business News Wales team offers. There is huge potential here to build stronger relationships and create meaningful commercial partnerships.”

Founder and Managing Director, Mark Powney, added:

“This is a pivotal moment for the business. We’ve spent the last decade building a trusted platform, working side by side with industry leaders to give Welsh business a credible and consistent voice. With Paul’s appointment and the backing of our new investors, we’re now ready to turn that influence into a high growth commercial model, one that will allow us to scale, innovate, and launch new formats, including an expansion into print.”

Business News Wales continues to operate on its core principles of collaboration, curation, and credibility, aiming to become not just the leading business media brand in Wales, but a respected voice across borders, sectors, and platforms.