Business News Wales Appoints Heather Anstey-Myers as its New CEO

Business News Wales has announced today that Heather Anstey-Myers has been appointed Interim CEO, starting the position with immediate effect.

Heather joins Business News Wales initially in a part time capacity to oversee all operations, help guide the publisher’s editorial vision and nurture the Business through a period of development and growth.

After stepping down as CEO of Chambers Wales last October, in February this year Heather joined industry-led collaborative consortium, Manufacturing Wales as its CEO, a role she will continue to manage.

At Chambers Wales, she led an enormous transformation to ensure the organisation had a voice that could influence the most senior decision-makers on economic, business and international trade policy.

She was previously CEO of the widely acclaimed Abergavenny food festival – one of the biggest in the UK – where she delivered an award-winning showcase for the Welsh food and drink sector. She has also worked as a senior local authority public servant, leading organisational change, scrutinising decision-making and delivering a range of building restoration and civil engineering projects.

Heather Anstey-Myers commented:

Having watched Business News Wales develop since its launch 8 years ago, to becoming the market leader it is today, I am excited to be joining a company and a team which has tremendous growth prospects and ambition.

Those who know me, understand what drives me, and from spending time with the team at Business News Wales and understanding the vision for the future, this is role where I feel can make real positive impact. Not just for the business but for the wider business community.

Business News Wales certainly has the eye of ministers, senior civil servants, and a wider spectrum of business leaders across all areas of Wales. I look forward to further showcasing Wales’ ambition, bringing together industry, communicating economic road blockers and highlighting the multitude of opportunities and developments in 2023.

Managing Director and founder of Business News Wales, Mark Powney commented:

I am delighted that Heather is joining the business, in what will be a pivotal role for Business News Wales over the coming months. To have someone with Heather’s leadership experience will be invaluable for myself and the team.

As we enter a period of national economic uncertainty, further empowering the Business News Wales community with the right information, news and insight will be critical.

Every industry is in a state of continuous disruption and that’s no different with the publishing and communications sector. In Heather, we now have someone who has been at the cutting edge of business policy and economic development for over a decade and that will make a big difference to our coverage as we embark on a number of major product and service developments in 2023.