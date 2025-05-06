Business News Wales Announced as Official Media Partner for Transport for Wales Public Transport Summit 2025

Business News Wales has been confirmed as the official Media Partner for the upcoming Transport for Wales Public Transport Summit 2025, taking place at Wrexham University on 22–23 May.

As Media Partner, Business News Wales will provide comprehensive coverage of the two-day summit, which brings together over 250 key stakeholders from across the transport sector, business community, and government to discuss the future of public transport in Wales.

In a move to ensure that the conversations and ideas sparked at the summit continue long after the event concludes, Business News Wales will also launch a dedicated transport-focused podcast series post-event. The series will amplify the key agendas, insights, and policy developments discussed at the summit, giving stakeholders across Wales the opportunity to stay engaged with the country’s evolving transport strategy.

Gemma Casey, Editor at Business News Wales, said:

“We’re thrilled to be confirmed as Media Partner for such an important and timely event. Public transport is a vital driver of inclusive economic development, and the summit promises to host some of the biggest players in the sector. I’m excited to hear their views on how Wales can shape a more connected, sustainable and future-ready transport system. “Business News Wales is looking forward to supporting Transport for Wales not just at the summit, but in the months ahead as we help share the ideas, innovations and investments that will shape the future of transport in Wales.”

The Transport for Wales Public Transport Summit 2025 is expected to deliver major announcements around future infrastructure plans, policy updates, and cross-border connectivity, especially in North Wales and its links to key English cities.

More information, including registration details and the full agenda, is available here.