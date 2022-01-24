Business in Focus Awarded Contract to Deliver the UK Community Renewal Fund

Business in Focus has recently been awarded the contracts to deliver the UK Community Renewal Fund in 13 local council areas.

The fund comprises £220 million of investment across the UK to help pilot new ideas and shape the future of the UK Shared Prosperity fund to be launched later this year.

Supporting people and communities most in need across the UK, the pilot aims to create opportunities to trial new approaches and innovative ideas that respond to local challenges and local need. The project aims to support people to overcome barriers, develop

entrepreneurial skills, encourage “green” thinking and build the confidence to consider self employment.

Business in Focus Chief Executive, Phil Jones said:

“We are delighted to have been awarded these exciting contracts and to have this opportunity to support so many Local Authorities. Every year, Business in Focus helps thousands of people across Wales to enter self-employment or to start their own business, so we are well-equipped to deliver strongly on these projects. We have experienced Business Advisors who will work on a one-to-one basis with anyone interested in receiving our help, to build their confidence, develop ideas and plans, and introduce peer support networks for longer term support”

As well as offering a real opportunity to “build back better” following the pandemic, the pilots we are delivering align with the investment priorities for the UK Government. This means that as well as investment for local business, we’re supporting people into employment with

a number of new roles created within Business in Focus specifically for these contracts.

Andrea Wallbank, HR Manager, said:

“Working across 13 separate local authorities gives us a fantastic opportunity to create nearly 50 roles for people across Wales looking for work in the business advice and support sector. We are always continuing to develop our business support network so we are inviting applications from people with the skills to support these projects.”

To find out what vacancies we’re still looking to fill visit www.businessinfocus.co.uk And if you want to access the services in the delivery areas email [email protected]