Business Butler Founder Shortlisted for Prestigious Award

Bhupinder Sidhu, the man behind the Business Butler brand, has been shortlisted as a finalist in the Startup Category for Wales at the Great British Entrepreneur Awards 2021.

The Great British Entrepreneur Awards acknowledges the hard work and inspiring stories of entrepreneurs and businesses throughout the United Kingdom and this year received a phenomenal 4,800 entries.

Business Butler is an on-demand talent platform that connects users with a panel of vetted business experts who specialise in a range of disciplines such as marketing, law and human resources. The platform is built around a unique matching engine which gathers user requirements and profiles them against members of the Business Butler panel, returning a shortlist of suitable experts across more than 120 business services. They also offer networking and a range of essential business software in their memberships

Bhupinder founded the company with Jon Curtis two years ago and officially launched in September 2020, although the pandemic has proved challenging, they have managed to drive the business forward while continuing to realise their expansion plans by launching into new areas in the UK and overseas.

Bhupinder is not in business to win awards and is quite humble about the news, as he explains here:

“Although I am delighted to be announced as a finalist at the Great British Entrepreneur Awards, it really isn’t about me. Everybody connected with Business Butler from the team to our members to our users have been instrumental in getting us to where we are today. “My main focus is about helping improve the success rates of owner-led businesses and if I get nominated for awards which helps this vision then I am obviously delighted and very grateful.”

Founder of the Great British Entrepreneur Awards, Francesca James, said:

“We have seen some incredible finalists over the years, and this year is no exception. It really is one of the strongest shortlists we’ve ever had, and the fact that so many exceptional people have applied during such a tough year is a testament to the resolve and entrepreneurial talent that exists across the UK. “Creating the shortlist out of so many wonderful applications was incredibly tough, so I don’t envy the judges who will now decide the regional winners. Everyone who has been shortlisted should be incredibly proud and we’re thrilled to be able to showcase their achievements.”

Since Business Butler was established in Swansea it has enjoyed rapid growth and has launched in Cardiff, Bristol, Oxford and Richmond upon Thames. Their first overseas base has also opened, in Johannesburg, South Africa.