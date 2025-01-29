Browne Jacobson Partner Laura Hughes Named in The Lawyer Hot 100

A Browne Jacobson partner has been recognised in a revered list of legal professionals who are making a difference to the sector and their clients.

Laura Hughes, Head of Public Law at the UK and Ireland law firm, features in The Lawyer Hot 100 listing**, which was published yesterday (Tuesday 28 January).

Members of the 2025 cohort have two things in common – excellence and relevance – according to industry publication The Lawyer, which compiles the annual list.

Laura was recognised for her ground-breaking work in devolution, and leading rapid growth in both our public law practice and Cardiff office since it was launched in 2023.

She said:

“It is an honour to be named in The Lawyer Hot 100 2025, which I regard as recognition for the work of my colleagues across the firm who have helped with growing our Cardiff office and delivering on major regional devolution schemes. “I'm proud that we are working on society's biggest issues and shaping the future of local government in England, and also of my role in contributing to the firm's growth through expansion of our full service offer in Cardiff. “Our success story in Wales is reflective of the firm’s ambitious strategy to grow both our public sector and private work, as we continue to attract important government bodies and large corporates to choose Browne Jacobson for our comprehensive legal advice and holistic business support.”

Laura, who joined Browne Jacobson as a Trainee Solicitor in 2001, became one of the firm’s youngest-ever partners in 2011 and has more than two decades’ experience in public sector law.

Having supported the establishment of England’s first ever combined county authority in the East Midlands in May 2024, she is one of the leading legal voices in regional devolution, a core strand of the UK government’s economic growth agenda.

As Executive Lead for Wales, Laura co-founded the Cardiff office in July 2023. Working in close partnership with Head of Cardiff, Tim Edds, she has spearheaded its growth from seven to 34 people, leading to the team’s move to a larger, temporary base this month.

Meanwhile, the public law team has doubled revenue from £3m to £6m during her four years in charge, with further growth anticipated as the Labour government pushes ahead with some of the biggest changes to local government since the 1970s.

Laura’s clients in Browne Jacobson’s public law team include the Welsh Government, National Audit Office, Natural Resources Wales, Sport England, Qualification Wales, Northern Ireland Audit Office, UK Sport, and the Cabinet Office.