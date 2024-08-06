Britain Set to Host International Investment Summit

The UK will host a major International Investment Summit in the autumn.

The UK Government said the summit will “make clear that the country is open for business” and said it intended to reset relations with trading partners around the globe and create a “pro-business environment that supports innovation and high-quality jobs at home”.

October's summit will be a celebration of modern Britain, the Government said, and will allow global business leaders to hear directly from the Prime Minister and Cabinet ministers on how the Government aims to drive future investment.

Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said:

“Long-term, sustainable and inclusive economic growth is this Government’s central mission. That’s why we’re taking immediate steps to increase investment right across the UK, support local skilled jobs and raise living standards in all our communities. Whether it is new film studios, cutting-edge technologies, or green energy, it is clear every part of the UK has the potential to benefit from private sector investment. “The summit is an opportunity to meaningfully engage with the world’s leading businesses and investors, and to continue to build long-term relationships that will drive investment into the UK in the months and years ahead. “The chaos of the last 14 years is no more. Britain is open for business, and we are the investment destination of choice.”

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves said:

“Growth built on stability, investment and reform is our number one priority and we have moved at speed to fix the foundations of our economy. “In just one month we have launched a National Wealth Fund to catalyse investment in our world-leading green and growth industries, ended the ill-advised ban on onshore wind and reformed a planning system that has frustrated investors for so long. “We are not resting on our laurels as work continues to rebuild Britain. October’s International Investment Summit will showcase Britain is back as a stable place to do business, helping to secure the private investment needed to make every part of our country better off.”

The National Wealth Fund aims to simplify the UK’s fragmented landscape of support for businesses and investors and make transformative investments across the UK.

The summit will be held two weeks ahead of the budget.