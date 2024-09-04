Bridgend’s First-of-its-Kind Social Enterprise Marketplace is a Growth Opportunity for Businesses and Buyers

A coffee-roasting social enterprise tackling modern slavery and the social enterprise choir ‘Choirs for Good’ will be among more than twenty organisations attending Bridgend’s first-of-its-kind Social Enterprise Marketplace event on Friday 20 September.

This free in-person event is open to all and will take place at community-owned Bryncethin Community Centre, hosted by Cwmpas and Bridgend County Borough Council.

Exhibitors will showcase the wide range of goods and services which the South Wales social enterprise sector has to offer.

The event brings together social enterprises, community organisations, trading charities, entrepreneurs and buyers from the public, private, and third sectors to create lasting trading connections.

One attendee will be Cardiff-based Manumit Coffee Roasters, an ethical social business which offers employment, training and support to survivors of modern slavery as they rebuild their lives.

Martin Downes FRSA, Learning and Development Lead at Cwmpas and Project Lead for the Bridgend Social Enterprise Support Programme, said:

“Social enterprises like Manumit give a taste of the strong commercial offer social enterprises across south Wales are bringing to market. So much can be achieved when businesses work to tackle social issues and make an impact for good. “Since December last year, Cwmpas has delivered workshops, events, and one-to-one business support sessions, helping social enterprises to network, grow and connect throughout Bridgend County Borough and Wales. “We are delighted to be working with Bridgend County Borough Council to host the Bridgend Social Enterprise Marketplace Event. It’s a great opportunity for exhibitors and delegates to see the range of products and services on offer in Bridgend County Borough, and to develop supply and delivery networks. “As businesses seek to build on environmental, social and governance (ESG) priorities and to develop the circular economy locally, this is the perfect opportunity to make supply chains work for the good of communities.”

The Bridgend Social Enterprise Support Programme is delivered through the Shared Prosperity Fund project, funded by the UK Government, and is due to run to the end of March 2025.

Cwmpas and Bridgend County Borough Council are jointly supporting people to start new social enterprises and help established businesses to grow through the Programme.

Councillor Farr, Cabinet Member for Regeneration, Economic Development & Housing at Bridgend County Borough Council, said:

“Working in partnership with organisations such as Cwmpas is a key part of our support for businesses, and it’s really refreshing to see a brand-new event coming to the County Borough in the form of a Social Enterprise Marketplace. “It’s also pleasing to see that such a wide range of services will be represented at the event including catering, marketing, construction, food pantries, support for care leavers, self-defence for women and much more. “Many local businesses have already attended workshops and masterclasses from Cwmpas in recent months and this is yet another opportunity to gain invaluable contacts across a range of sectors.”

Open to everyone, the Social Enterprise Marketplace will also offer one-to-one business support.