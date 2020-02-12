Bridgend HR Consultancy Team Adds Food Sector Specialist to Team

Bridgend-based HR Consultancy Highfield HR continues its steady growth and has recently welcomed food sector HR specialist Judith Caddy to its team.

The firm was established by Jayne Symons in 2017 and quickly grew, leading to the addition of partner Leanne Yau. From the outset, the business has focused on how it delivers services to its clients – outsourced human resources with a difference. As an outsourced HR service provider, the team is happy to work with clients onsite.

“We want our clients to know that when they hire us, they access a wealth of experience and up-to-date HR knowledge. But we feel that there should be more,” said founder Jayne Symons, “We are always happy to spend time on-site without our clients on a regular basis. This makes us visible to our clients, to their employees and we become a part of their business. It’s something that our clients truly appreciate.”

The firm has a growing client-base across South Wales and is well-known for its food sector expertise. The addition of Judith furthers this offering.