Box UK: Headless Commerce Guide

Specialists in enterprise software development, Box UK take you through their Headless Commerce Guide.

New devices, platforms and technology have fueled a growing number of ways for users to consume content. Devices such as smart watches and personal assistants such as Alexa are becoming increasingly adopted alongside more immersive technologies such as AR and VR which continue to offer new and unique experiences for users.

Around 90% of consumers now expect a consistent and seamless experience across any channel or device they interact with. This presents a challenge for all types of organisations moving forward who must optimise their commerce platforms to provide their users with an outstanding user experience on all channels and serve content across the devices they use.

Headless commerce affords organisations the ability to create connected and seamless experiences across all channels and devices which can be tailored to meet the needs of their audience. In this headless commerce guide, we cover all things headless and provide an in-depth overview and breakdown of the increasingly popular headless architecture and its benefits.

What is Headless Commerce?

Headless commerce is a type of development architecture where the front-end of a website is separated or ‘decoupled’ from the back-end functionality and platform. This allows brands to display content on any given channel or device and provide a unique experience across each one. Businesses can connect their back-end systems to any front-end platform, channel or device through the use of API integrations to create a truly unique and omni-channel experience for their customers.

Benefits of Headless Commerce

Developer flexibility – Provides developers with the flexibility to use familiar technology with little compromise from a technical standpoint, helping to achieve quicker development cycles and a reduction in costs associated with development.

Omnichannel commerce – Allows businesses to create unique omnichannel experiences across multiple channels and devices while having the convenience and flexibility of one single back-end which manages them all.

Better User Experience – Create highly personalised user experiences without the restrictions of website templates and themes which enable you to create a completely customised front-end experience which is tailored to each individual channel, rather than having the same content optimised to each device.

How to get started with Headless Commerce?

With a range of platforms currently supporting a Headless approach, it is important to understand which platform best suits your business needs and requirements before deciding to get started. Finding a reputable software development agency will allow you to better understand how a Headless platform may benefit your business and which platform would be best suited to your requirements.

To read the full article: www.boxuk.com/insight/headless-commerce-a-complete–guide