Bouygues UK Welcomes Donna Griffiths as New BDM for Wales

Donna Griffiths, former Construction Industry Training Board Partnership Manager in Wales, has joined Bouygues UK as Business Development Manager for Wales.

Donna has worked for CITB for nearly 18 years, more recently working and liaising with construction companies as well as external stakeholders to help shape a skills strategy that will answer the workforce needs of the industry and safeguard its future.

As a senior member of the CITB Wales team she worked closely with Welsh Government Ministers and its committees, local authorities across Wales including both SEWSCAP and SWWRCF public sector frameworks. More recently Donna has also completed a secondment to Cardiff Capital Region Skills Partnership, where she led the development of a three-year employment and skills plan aligned to the strategy of the Cardiff Capital Region City Deal.

On her appointment, Donna said:

“Having worked in the construction industry in Wales for nearly 18 years, I am thrilled to be able to join the wonderful team at Bouygues UK “I have worked closely with so many of the Bouygues UK team over the last few years and I know they are a business committed to making a difference here in Wales for their clients, consultants and supply chain partners. “I am looking forward to contributing to that aim through my strong relationships and understanding of clients and consultants’ priorities as we come together to remobilise and invigorate our industry through these unprecedented times. I look forward helping Bouygues UK to build on the great success it has already achieved and further develop its reputation and work in the region.”

Justin Moore, Operations Director for Bouygues UK in Wales, said: