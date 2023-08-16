Boost in Self-Employed Numbers “Good News for Business”

IPSE (the Association of Independent Professionals and the Self-Employed) has celebrated new figures from the Office for National Statistics showing that the self-employed population has undergone four consecutive quarters of growth.

This is the first time that the self-employed population has grown year-on-year in four successive quarters since the onset of the pandemic.

There are 64,000 more self-employed than this time last year. In total, there are now 4.3 million self-employed people operating in the UK.

Andy Chamberlain, Director of Policy at IPSE, said: