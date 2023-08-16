Financial Sector Offers Young People Flexible Careers and Highly Prized Skills

As students across Wales receive their exam results over this week and next, professional accountancy body ACCA is promoting the many different routes into careers in accountancy.

Results days can be a day of jubilation for many; it can also be an opportunity to reconsider plans for next steps.

ACCA hears from employers across the country with vacancies suitable for school leavers, graduates or those looking to try a different career.

The professional body, which works with around 6,200 members and students in Wales, highlights the many ways to train to become an accountant. With options to join the ACCA Qualification journey for school leavers and graduates, those joining the profession have flexibility over how they study too, including with a training provider, through a Level 4 apprenticeship or via self-study.

For all students, ACCA recently launched a comprehensive online Study Hub to help students on their journey to a career in accountancy.

Lloyd Powell, head of ACCA Cymru/Wales, says: