Blaenau Gwent Council Economic Development Leader Appointed to National Board

Moe Forouzan, Team Manager – Business and Innovation at Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council, has been elected to the Board of the Institute of Economic Development (IED), the UK’s leading professional body for economic development and regeneration practitioners.

With 19 years’ experience in local government, Moe heads up Blaenau Gwent’s Economic Development Unit, specialising in driving business growth, addressing retention challenges, and managing industrial and office premises, including employment land. His strategic oversight encompasses the development and management of the council’s business and economic functions, focusing on implementing economic stimulus initiatives, and fostering collaborative networks that both enhance local supply chains and peer-to-peer support.

Moe is particularly passionate about supporting startups, SMEs and business relocation projects, helping them thrive in dynamic and competitive environments. A Trained Master Enterprise Facilitator, he is the only UK certified practitioner of the Sirolli model of Enterprise Facilitation, personally trained by Dr Ernesto Sirolli. This innovative approach provides free and confidential business support to entrepreneurs and social enterprises, empowering local communities through entrepreneurship. Moe’s public sector expertise is underpinned by both an undergraduate and Master’s degree in Business and Enterprise Development obtained from the University of South Wales, and experience in managing family-run businesses.

With his appointment to the IED Board announced at the Institute’s recent Annual General Meeting, Moe revealed that his commitment to economic development is “both professional and personal, driving me to continuously refine my knowledge and deliver impactful outcomes” across the public, private and third sectors. He said this experience made him “highly adaptable and well-suited to leadership roles in diverse business contexts”.

“I am really excited by this opportunity to join the IED Board, and to work with people who are passionate about economic development,” Moe explained. “I am delighted to be part of an organisation that has a clear shared ambition, and is considered a heavyweight in its field. The IED is recognised as a distinctive and highly credible player in economic development, offering unparalleled CPD opportunities and action for the profession, and as a member I already see the value from its activities. The professional development I have experienced has been amazing, always challenging, and focused on helping practitioners to improve. Being on the Board is an opportunity for me to give back too, including through mentoring support. It really is the best place for me to be as a practitioner. “As an organisation there is an opportunity to develop our links in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, but growing membership in Wales is really big for me. I want to help promote the benefits of the IED, and to encourage more and more practitioners to be part of the national economic development movement, which in turn will support the delivery of best practice in local and regional communities in Wales. I have seen austerity in economic development, and how to re-boot it, and now is the time to kick on again. We have a UK/Welsh government talking about growth. Growth is one of the biggest ticket items going on and we have got to back economic development because it links to everything. If we invest in economic development, and channel our ambition, we will grow the economy.”

Ellie Fry, Corporate Director of Regeneration and Community Services at Blaenau Gwent Council, said:

“This is a really exciting appointment for Moe personally and for the council professionally. Moe is passionate about economic development and supporting businesses of all sizes to thrive and grow in Blaenau Gwent and I know that he will bring this enthusiasm and commitment to his new role on the Board of the IED. Well done Moe.”

Tom Stannard, Chair of the IED, said: