Bisley Consolidate Position in Middle East with Launch of Dubai Showroom

Bisley, the south Wales based office furniture manufacturer, is consolidating its grip in the Middle East with the launch of a new Dubai showroom.

Located in the central business district, the new showroom joins others in Bisley’s global portfolio including New York, Paris, and Dusseldorf, and follows the recent summer launch of Bisley’s Manchester showroom, its first in the north of the UK, designed to service significant market growth in the northern and Scottish markets.

The new 8,000 sq ft Dubai showroom is located on the 45th floor of the U-Bora office tower and enjoys panoramic views of the iconic skyline, with views of the Burj Khalifa and downtown Dubai.

The new showroom has been opened to help Bisley deliver on surging demand for commercial office space in the region, where letting agents are increasingly noting a specific requirement for more and more Grade A developments, that are efficiently managed, well maintained and delivering on ESG standards.

Recent office projects that Bisley have undertaken in Dubai include the Bank of America and PWC and the firm already work extensively throughout the Middle East having designed workspaces for companies including the National Bank of Bahrain, as well as providing £200k of steel storage for Al Adan Hospital in Kuwait, and also working with Kuwait University, one of the largest educational campuses in the world. Bisley have supplied furniture to most of the college buildings on the campus.

Gaurav Jaiswal, Managing Director Middle East for Bisley, said: