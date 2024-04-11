Biodiversity Support On Offer to Neath Port Talbot Businesses

Businesses in Aberavon are set to get support to make improvements to their practices and premises for biodiversity.

Neath Port Talbot Council has unveiled a Coastal Connections project designed to connect the area’s communities to the local coastline, raising awareness of habitats and wildlife, and inspiring people, groups, and businesses to take action for the sea.

Funded by the Welsh Government’s Coastal Capacities and Local Places for Nature schemes, the project will run until March 2025.

As well as support for businesses around biodiversity the scheme will:

Deliver a variety of public events, training sessions, and volunteering opportunities.

Improve the seafront for biodiversity, including the creation of a ‘wildflower wave’ along part of the seafront, and installation of three green roof structures.

Carry out dune restoration works at Baglan Dunes to prevent further erosion of the habitat.

Throughout the project staff will be seeking the opinion and support from local people to help develop a vibrant, inclusive, and participatory community dedicated to the stewardship and enrichment of the local coastal environment.

To find out more about getting involved contact Coastal and Marine Environment Coordinator Chloe Angelone at [email protected].