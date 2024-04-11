Aesthetics Clinic Takes Top Prize at National Awards

A North Wales clinic has won a top prize at an industry awards ceremony.

Pure Perfection Clinic, based in Rossett near Wrexham, was named Best Clinic Midlands and Wales at the Aesthetics Awards, hosted by TV personality Vernon Kay. Director Sara Cheeney and her seven-strong workforce were also commended for Clinic Team of the Year at the ceremony, held at London’s Grosvenor House.

Sara said:

“Pure Perfection has won several prizes over the years but none bigger than this, so we are absolutely thrilled. It’s testament to the hard work and dedication of all our team, who have worked tirelessly over the last year to maintain our high standards following a challenging time for the industry post-Covid. “We have gone from strength to strength and being named best in the country reflects that, so we are privileged and thankful to the judges, and our loyal customers, for their support.”

The win follows a period of investment at the Chester Road site, including redevelopment of the premises, a revamped treatment room and expansion, with new faces joining in past months.

Clinic manager Marianne Burrell said the business aims to meet rising demand by continuing to invest in state-of-the-art technology including CO2 and vascular lasers.

“We will keep raising the benchmark for aesthetics in Wales and beyond, which means introducing the best machinery and training,” she said. “The clinic has experienced an increase in the number of men visiting for a wide range of services we offer, which is fantastic to see, and there will be new health treatments for women, which will be rolled out this year. “We have also seen a rise in acne treatments and the results have been very positive, producing lasting results for patients, while also adapting our clinical pathway to meet the holistic needs of all our customers.”

Sara, a mum-of-two from Llangollen, is also a founding member of the Star Box campaign for the charity Awyr Las, a care package for patients using the Shooting Star Unit at Wrexham Maelor Hospital. The unit cared for her when she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2016 and she says the appeal is “a form of therapy” and an outlet to give back and help others.