activ Strengthens Franchisee Support Panel with PR and Communications Expert

Cardiff-based digital marketing franchise activ has announced a new addition to its franchisee support panel.

Laura Goode, a PR and communications specialist with more than 20 years of experience, will support new franchisee inductions, training them in the field of PR and ensuring their PR and Marketing launch plan is refined and accurate to support their business success.

Laura has experience of being self-employed and has held various marketing roles within corporate organisations in the Welsh sporting sector. She is also a mother, and activ says her experience of balancing family responsibilities with professional aspirations mean she can offer practical advice and strategies for navigating the challenges of entrepreneurship and parenthood or similar demands.

Katie Bullon, Managing Director of activ Marketing Franchise, said:

“Laura's expertise in PR and communications, coupled with her diverse professional background and personal experiences, make her an invaluable asset to our support panel. We are dedicated to providing comprehensive support to our franchisees, and Laura's addition further strengthens our ability to empower franchisees to succeed in all aspects of their lives.”

Laura’s appointment comes soon after that of accountant Hannah Simpson to the activ franchise support panel.