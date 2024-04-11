Unite Members at Port Talbot and Llanwern Vote For Strike Action

Around 1,500 Tata steelworkers based in Port Talbot and Llanwern in Newport have voted for industrial action over the company’s plan to close its blast furnaces affecting up to 2,800 jobs.

It is the first time in more than 40 years that Port Talbot steelworkers have gone on strike.

The ballot for strike action by members of Unite closed with workers voting in favour of industrial action. Unite said Tata has other choices after the union secured a commitment from Labour that it will invest £3 billion in UK steel.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said:

“This is an historic vote. Not since the 1980s have steel workers voted to strike in this way. Unite will be at the forefront of the fight to save steelmaking in Wales. We will support steel by all and every means. “Other EU countries are transitioning their steel industries while retaining and growing their capacity because they know steel has a bright future – a tenfold increase in demand is predicted in the coming years. “The average age of a Unite Port Talbot worker is 36. Workers and the communities of Port Talbot and Llanwern are looking to the years ahead. They know that with the right choices steelmaking capacity and jobs can be kept and the benefits of growing the industry grasped.”

Dates for strike action have yet to be announced.

A Tata Steel spokesperson said: