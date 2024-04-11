ASAO Agricultural Shows Conference of Wales to be Hosted at the Royal Welsh Showground

ASAO Agricultural Shows Conference of Wales to be Hosted at the Royal Welsh Showground

The Agricultural Shows Conference of Wales, hosted by the RWAS and supported by the ASAO, will be held at the International Pavilion, Royal Welsh Showground, on Friday 26th April 2024.

Each year the Association of Shows and Agricultural Organisations (ASAO) and RWAS host the Agricultural Shows Conference of Wales (formally the Wales Regional Conference) at the Royal Welsh Showground, home to the iconic Royal Welsh Show.

The Agricultural Shows Conference of Wales will bring together representatives from Welsh agricultural, horticultural, equine and countryside events, who work together to share best practice between agricultural societies and related organisations.

The daylong conference is a great opportunity for members of the association to meet face-to-face and talk about the upcoming agricultural shows in Wales. With up to 80 show and event organisers from across Wales in attendance and influential speakers, the day promises to share knowledge and support the events industry of Wales.

Registration and arrivals will begin from 10 am followed by a welcome from RWAS Chief Executive, Aled Rhys Jones. The event programme will proceed with an update from Amy Smith of the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA), chaired by Dafydd Jones (Royal Welsh Agricultural Society Vet).

Next, attendees will hear from Hannah Thomas, ITV Wales Rural Affairs Correspondent who will deliver a media session on protests, politics, and the press in relation to agricultural shows.

ASAO Secretary, Paul Hooper will provide an update on the ASAO, followed by lunch and an opportunity for networking.

During the afternoon, Caroline Westwood, Senior Lecturer in Events Management at Sheffield Hallam University, and Dr Greg Langridge-Thomas of the Builth Wells Event Safety Group will deliver a session on the changing roles and expectations of agricultural shows.

Jon Williams, Economy Projects Support Officer for Powys County Council will talk about grant funding opportunities, chaired by Wales YFC Chief Executive, Mared Rand Jones.

To conclude the day's events, there will be an Open Forum for discussion, chaired by Geraint James, RWAS Festival Honorary Director, followed by closing remarks from Rachel Powell, RWAS Head of Operations.

The ASAO Agricultural Shows Conference of Wales is kindly sponsored by Event Operations Specialists (EOS), TICKETsrv, Fingers & Forks, Orion Print, Entrymaster, and DCRS Radios.

Entrymaster offers online competition, event and registration solutions with bespoke software branded with your logo, to seamlessly connect with your website.

DCRS services include the hire and sale of voice and data radio communication systems, bodycams and applications.

Please register your attendance for free, at https://rwas.ticketsrv.co.uk/tickets/ASAO2024

To view the full event programme please go to the RWAS website.

For any further information please get in touch with Helen Evans at [email protected].