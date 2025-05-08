Bell Homes Announces New Managing Director as Part of Strategic Restructure

Bell Homes has appointed Jon Twamley as the new Managing Director, effective from the end of June.

Jon joins the team from Barratt Homes PLC, where he held the position of Construction Director, bringing with him more than 20 years of senior management experience in the construction industry.

Throughout his career, Jon has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership, operational expertise, and a passion for delivering high-quality residential projects, Bell Homes said. During his tenure at Barratt Homes, he successfully managed teams responsible for the delivery of more than 500 homes annually, spanning across traditional housing, apartment blocks, and various construction methods, including timber and lightweight steel framing. Under his leadership, Barratt South Wales consistently ranked in the top 1% of the Group for health and safety compliance and earning multiple NHBC awards for quality.

Jon's appointment follows the decision by longstanding Managing Director, Jason Bell, to step away from his role to focus on his new position as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for the whole of KW Bell Group. Jason has been at the helm of Bell Homes for the past ten years, during which the company has delivered nearly 500 homes, generating almost £170 million in sales and £30 million in pre-tax profits.

Jason said:

“After a decade of leading Bell Homes, it is time for me to focus on financial strategy across the group. I am immensely proud of what we have achieved and am confident that Jonathan is the right person to steer Bell Homes toward its next phase of growth and development.”

Jon said:

“Bell Homes isn’t just about building houses, it’s about shaping communities and leaving a legacy that stands the test of time. I’m excited to join such a forward-thinking team and to help drive the company’s bold vision for growth.”

Peter Bell, CEO of KW Bell Group, added: