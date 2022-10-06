BBC Radio Wales Presenter Claire Summers to host Powys Business Awards

BBC Radio Wales Breakfast news programme presenter Claire Summers will be hosting this month’s Powys Business Awards for the second time.

Claire, who last hosted the premier annual event for Powys businesses, social enterprises and charities in 2018, will be leading the award ceremony at Dering Lines, Brecon on Friday, October 7.

An experienced journalist, she was a key member of the BBC Wales Today team for many years, anchored big events including the Ryder Cup, the London Olympics and Commonwealth Games and has been the BBC Wales Sports Personality of the Year presenter.

Thriving on a live event, Claire currently presents the Breakfast news programme from Monday to Thursday, getting to talk about everything going on in Wales.

Showcasing the diverse range of successful enterprises in the county, 23 finalists have been shortlisted for this year’s coveted Powys Business Awards 2022, which are organised by Mid Wales Manufacturing Group (MWMG) with support from sponsors.

The finalists are:

Start-up Business Award, sponsored by EvaBuild: Bryndu Caravan and Camping, Brecon; Mesh Telematics Limited, Machynlleth and Nomadic Washrooms, Welshpool.

Entrepreneurship Award, sponsored by Welsh Government: Richard Glover-Davies, Gloversure and Montgomeryshire Homes Ltd, Welshpool; Trudy Davies, Woosnam and Davies News, Llani Barbers and Talerddig Bakery Store, Llanidloes and Adam Watkin, Trax JH, Tyre Protector and Gresolvent, Newtown.

Micro Business Award (fewer than 10 employees), sponsored by Welshpool Printing Group: Celtic Company, Welshpool; PM Training and Assessing Ltd, Crickhowell and SP Filling Systems Ltd, Llandrindod Wells.

Growth Award, sponsored by The County Times: Dawson Shanahan, Welshpool; Makefast Ltd, Newtown; Radnor Hills, Knighton and Morland UK, Welshpool.

Small Business Award (under 30 employees), sponsored by WR Partners: CMD Ltd, Newtown; Severn Transport Services Ltd, Welshpool and Montgomeryshire Homes Ltd, Welshpool.

Social Enterprise/ Charity Award, sponsored by Myrick Training Services: Calan DVS, Brecon; Open Newtown, Newtown and The Game Change Project CIC, Newtown.

Small Business Growth Award, sponsored by EDF Renewables: The Cellar Drinks Company, Crickhowell; Severn Transport Services Ltd, Welshpool and Montgomeryshire Homes, Welshpool.

Technology & Innovation Award, sponsored by ForrestBrown: Nidec – Control Techniques, Newtown; CMD Ltd, Newtown and Dawson Shanahan, Welshpool.

People Development Award sponsored by NPTC Group of Colleges: EOM Electrical Contractors Ltd, Newtown; SWG Group, Welshpool and Wipak, Welshpool.

From the category winners, an overall Powys Business of the Year Award, sponsored by Powys County Council, is chosen. In addition, the judging panel can make a discretionary Judges Special Award, sponsored this year by CellPath, to recognise an outstanding achievement by a business or person who is not one of the category winners.

Ceri Stephens, MWMG’s group manager, said: