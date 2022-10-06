Caerphilly Recruitment Firm Hits £50m Turnover as it Celebrates its Strongest Year Yet

Caerphilly based recruitment firm, ALS People, has announced a record year as it celebrates reaching a milestone turnover of £50 million.

Established in 2014, ALS People was built on the foundations of integrity, honesty and ethics – a trilogy which has seen the company enjoy rapid expansion and, today, ALS People boasts a 42 people strong team committed to creating better practices throughout the recruitment industry.

CEO, Steve Lanigan, says,

‘By fostering a people first approach, we lead candidates into the working world feeling confident and supported – and employers confident that we will go above and beyond every time.’

Operating throughout the United Kingdom having recently expanded into Northern Ireland, Steve Lanigan is joined in senior management at ALS by Managing Director, Tom Diamond, Finance Director, Bethan Michael and Operations Director, Joe Morris; forming a dynamic management team which is set to see the company go onto even further growth in 2023. Lanigan adds, ‘Our hands-on, partnership approach to customers and an ethical approach to candidates has delivered substantial growth through one of the most challenging times. By tailoring our approach to our workers’ needs, we provide a motivated and aspirational workforce to help our customers achieve their goals’.

ALS People provides flexible workforce solutions to clients within specialist sectors, including Recycling, Manufacturing and Logistics. The company has also recently gained a GLAA licence, allowing it to expand its services to the food industry. During the COVID-19 pandemic, ALS People was proud to be able to help keep the wheels turning for businesses by providing temporary workers at all levels to fill vital workplace gaps. Steve Lanigan finishes, ‘In 2020, we saw a rapid expansion of our temporary worker section as businesses required urgent help. Before the pandemic, we were ahead of the curve, operating with a limited office infrastructure with regional support in key UK areas. This allows us to maximise our management presence, adding a personalised service to our clients.

‘This milestone and our underlying profits have set the foundations for future growth. Our outstanding management team continues delivering exemplary service levels to allow us to continue our exciting expansion.’