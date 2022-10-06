Chance for Businesses to Benefit from Major New City Centre Scheme

Chance for Businesses to Benefit from Major New City Centre Scheme

Businesses throughout Swansea and South Wales will benefit from work packages forming part of a key new development in the city centre.

An online meet the buyer event is being held to help inform supply chain businesses about opportunities in Swansea Council’s development of a community hub in Oxford Street’s former BHS/What! building.

Hosted by main contractor Kier Construction, it’s due to take place on Wednesday, October 12. One-to-one appointments can be booked online: www.bit.ly/BHSmtb

A wide variety of sub-contractor packages for the project will range from steelwork and green walls to carpentry, ceramic tiling and balustrading.

Council leader Rob Stewart said:

“The development of this major new facility will create work for hundreds of people and this meet the buyer event is an important first step. “It’ll enable local businesses to find out more about the work packages that’ll be available as we look to further boost the local economy. “I’m confident that businesses from Swansea will be eager to get involved as many did in the construction of the nearby Copr Bay.”

The community hub is part of the council’s £1bn regeneration programme that continues to forge ahead.

It will be a big help to the public who wish to access key public services, featuring council and community services, including the city’s main library and archive service.

Leading building firm Kier Construction are working with the council to deliver the high-profile project.

The company’s regional director Jason Taylor said:

“We’re eager to meet as many local businesses as possible; there’s a huge amount of energy and expertise available locally. “Throughout the construction works, we’ll work closely with our local supply chain to deliver this important project.”

Work is due to start in earnest this autumn and will, in due course, offer people convenient access to key services from across the council and other organisations.

It will be located next to the planned new Castle Square Gardens which is out to consultation ahead of consideration for planning approval.

It will reinvigorate an existing building, bring together key support services into a single accessible location and will boost footfall for city centre businesses.