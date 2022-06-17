BBC Announces New Drama Commission to be Filmed and Set in Wales

BBC Drama and BBC Cymru Wales have announced a new drama co-commission titled Lost Boys and Fairies.

Leeds-based indie Duck Soup Films will produce as their first commission for BBC One and BBC iPlayer, it was announced by Rhuanedd Richards, Director, BBC Cymru Wales at the Wales Screen Summit.

The 4×60’ drama series is created and written by Welsh writer Daf James. The series follows Gabriel, a singer and artiste-extraordinaire at Cardiff’s queer club-space ‘Neverland’ and his partner Andy, as they adopt their first child. But Gabriel has a history and he will need to embark upon a journey of self-discovery and attempt to repair his relationship with his dad before he can truly begin to parent 7-year old Jake.

Lost Boys and Fairies is Daf’s first original screenplay for the BBC and filming will commence next year. Daf developed the project with Duck Soup Films as part of BBC Writersroom’s TV Drama Writers’ Programme 2019. The programme gives emerging screenwriters the opportunity to write the first episode of a new original series or serial in partnership with an indie. Daf had previously taken part in the first ever BBC Writersroom Welsh Voices development group.

Lost Boys and Fairies will be set and filmed in Wales and casting will be announced in due course.

Daf James says:

“It means the world to me that this queer, Welsh, adoption story has found its home on BBC One. It’s a story I’m deeply passionate about and I can’t overstate how indebted I am to Duck Soup Films and the BBC for empowering me to tell it authentically and without compromise.”

Jessica Brown Meek, Co-Founder, Duck Soup Films says:

“We are delighted to be bringing the wonderful Daf James’ extraordinary storytelling to a world-wide audience working with the brilliant teams at the BBC and All3International.”

Ben Irving, Acting Director of BBC Drama says:

“Daf’s voice is utterly unique and this story is full of heart and magic. We hope it will strike a chord with almost everyone. We’re thrilled to have been able to support Daf to develop this beautiful drama through Writersroom, and now to be bringing it to life for audiences on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.”

Nick Andrews, Head of Commissioning for BBC Cymru Wales says:

“Daf has written something very beautiful, relevant and necessary. We are thrilled to be working with the team at Duck Soup Films. This is the latest in a whole number of co-commissions with BBC Drama which puts Wales and Welsh talent on screen for audiences across the UK.”

Lost Boys and Fairies is created, written and executive produced by Daf James. Executive producers are Jessica Brown Meek, Rebekah Wray-Rogers and Libby Durdy for Duck Soup Films and Jo McClellan for BBC. It will be distributed by All3International.

The series was commissioned by former Director of BBC Drama, Piers Wenger and Nick Andrews, Head of Commissioning for BBC Cymru Wales, as part of the BBC’s Small Indie Fund which supports the growth of small independent production companies with turnovers below £10m. The initiative was designed to help boost the strength of UK production in the context of global competition with a strong focus on companies with diverse leadership and producers based outside London.