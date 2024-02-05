Azets Eyes Growth in North Wales

UK Top 10 accountancy firm Azets has underlined its commitment to supporting ambitious SMEs in North Wales by moving into a new larger purpose-built office in St Asaph.

The move will accelerate growth for Azets in the region, with plans to increase headcount by more than 20% in the next three years. Azets Group has 88 offices in the UK and 189 across Europe. The business aims to double total revenue to become a £1bn firm by 2027.

The new modern, open-plan office brings together specialists in accounting, tax, audit, advisory and business services. The St Asaph office has strong transport links and provides a collaborative working space for clients and colleagues.

Simon Roberts, Office Managing Partner at Azets’ St Asaph commented:

“The new office is an exciting milestone in Azets’ growth in North Wales. It demonstrates the company’s continued investment in the region, that will support the wider growth plans of the group. Our new office space reflects the modern company we are, through the investment in technology and our people. The office will help us deliver our ambitious plans, create new employment opportunities and, as local, trusted business advisors, will help us continue to advise and support businesses and business leaders in the thriving region.”

Azets’ new St Asaph office is based at St Asaph Business Park.