Award-winning Pembrokeshire Nursing Home Sold After 25-year Ownership

Specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co, has announced the sale of Williamston Nursing Home in Houghton, Pembrokeshire.

Williamston Nursing Home is a reputable care facility that is registered with the CIW to care for up to 34 adults who require nursing and personal support. In recognition of its success, in both 2020 and 2021, Williamston was named as one of the top 20 rated care homes in Wales by carehomes.co.uk.

The business occupies an imposing period-built, extended country manor house that is set on over five acres of gardens and grounds in the beautiful Pembrokeshire countryside, just off Burton Road, between Haverfordwest and Neyland, in the picturesque village of Houghton.

The home has been owned by Cristina Bila for over 25 years and was brought to market so she could concentrate on her care home group in England.

Following a confidential sales process with Oliver McCarthy at Christie & Co, it has been purchased by Kuljit Grewal. This is his first nursing home purchase, though he starts with an experienced management team behind him.

Cristina Bila, former owner of Williamston Nursing Home, comments,

“It has been a huge privilege to own Williamston for all these years. I am honoured and proud to have turned it into one of the best care homes in Wales. Is now time to concentrate on the expansion of my group in England.”

Kuljit Grewal, new owner, comments,

“I look forward to working with all the team at the Williamston, to build on its positive reputation, and to provide the financial resources to invest in upgrading the home in the coming years.”

Oliver McCarthy, Associate Director – Care at Christie & Co, comments,