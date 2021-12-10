ASC Finance Expands with New Welsh Office

ASC Finance for Business is a broker franchise network consisting of 17 offices across the UK, including its newest base in Wales.

Having supported SMEs for over 50 years, taking the complexity away from securing finance for different sectors, ASC confirmed this week that its Welsh office will be run by Ben Davidson.

Davidson has much experience in business acquisition and business sales, along with exposure dealing with large private equity firms.

Previously Ben grew a company by 230% in a 3-year period, eventually operating with close to 200 staff working from 5 offices.

ASC Wales’ Director is also experienced at developing and sustaining relationships with a wide range of commercial lending institutions including private investors.

Ben qualified as an IFA and investment advisor at 21 years of age, one of the youngest in the South-West of England at the time.

Speaking to Business News Wales, Davidson said:

“I’m delighted to head up the office for ASC in Wales. ASC gives us an incredible foundation to build our new office on, with a culture of customer excellence and a no-nonsense approach to getting the job done for our clients. “There is significant commercial activity in Wales, which continues to gain momentum. We have already booked appointments with clients before the doors have opened.”

Ben added: