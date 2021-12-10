Welsh Timber Group Expanding with Key New Appointment

One of the UK’s leading timber groups has made a key new appointment as it continues to address customer need.

Premier Forest Group has appointed Steve Rogers as a specialist sales executive in a newly created business development role to support the expanding business. Steve’s wealth of relevant experience will help the Welsh-headquartered business develop its range of cladding and hardwoods whilst providing their customers with an industry expert to assist them.

Steve started his career in the timber trade over thirty-four years ago as a management trainee and has since gained extensive experience in sales; in his previous position he worked as commercial director, organising worldwide distribution.

In his new role, Steve will initially be tasked with developing business in the hardwood and specialist timber ranges from Premier’s Newport location, focusing on key sectors such as joinery, shopfitting, and constructional carpentry services. He will also focus on the company’s offering on value-added timber products that are used for internal and exterior claddings, whilst using his specialist knowledge to mentor staff.

Steve said:

“Premier is a well-known and respected business in the sector, and their ambition to increase their market share in the UK is something I hope to help with. I’m excited to have the opportunity to expand their offering and provide customers with a wider choice of product.”

On the new appointment, Joe Walker, Managing Director at Premier Forest Group, said:

“At a time when many businesses are reducing their teams, Premier is expanding, which is indicative of the strength and ambitions of the company. “With our focus on customer service it is vital to us that we have the highest calibre of staff and I’m confident that Steve will significantly strengthen our already excellent team.”

Premier Forest Group is a vertically integrated timber operation engaged in the importation, sawmilling, processing, merchanting, and wholesale distribution of timber and timber products from its eight sites in the UK.