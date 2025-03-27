ARFOR Programme Sees £1m Invested in Businesses and 42 Jobs Created

A programme designed to support the economy and Welsh language has helped to create jobs and has seen nearly £1 million invested in businesses.

The ARFOR project has piloted new and innovative solutions to challenges that exist in the target areas of Anglesey, Gwynedd, Ceredigion and Carmarthenshire.

The Enterprising Communities Fund – part of the ARFOR programme – is administrated by Anglesey County Council. Individuals and businesses were invited to submit applications for funding from summer 2023 onwards following an expression of interest process.

The fund is now fully allocated and closed to new applications. An overview of the programme’s progress to-date shows that:

Nearly £1 million of grant funds have been allocated

48 businesses are receiving support

25 new products and/or services have been created

Nine businesses have achieved the ‘Cynnig Cymraeg’ – which promotes the use of the Welsh language within their businesses

42 jobs have been created

Anglesey Council Leader and Portfolio Holder for Economic Development, Councillor Gary Pritchard, said:

“The success of the ARFOR programme here on Ynys Môn is clear. It has played a significant role in enhancing the Island's economy and has created fantastic opportunities for both new and established small to medium-sized businesses to develop. “One of the county council's six primary strategic objectives is to promote and develop the economy. It’s evident that this programme has supported this while also generating new employment opportunities for local people.”

One of the key aims of the ARFOR programme is to support the communities in Welsh language heartlands to prosper through economic interventions and to increase opportunities to see and use Welsh every day.

Anglesey’s Education and Welsh Language portfolio holder, Councillor Dafydd Roberts, welcomed the positive impact the ARFOR programme has had on the Welsh language on the Island.

Cllr Roberts said:

“I very much welcome the progress of the ARFOR Programme. It’s extremely encouraging to see so many local companies on Ynys Môn benefiting from the fund and in turn developing their Welsh language offering. It’s been fantastic to see many local businesses increase the visibility of the Welsh language within their organisation. We have also seen new services being introduced in rural areas, and the delivery of workshops and presentations to our schools and local communities.”

Iddon Jones, Studio Executive at Aria Studios, said:

“The support from Cyngor Môn and the Welsh Government has been a game changer for us. Not only does it allow us to attract large productions to the area, but it also allows us to invite groups of local people in to visit the site, to showcase what we do as a sector and encourage them to consider it as a career.”

Ifan Rowlands, Cadarn Consulting Engineer’s managing director, said:

“The funding has been vital to us. We can offer now offer a unique service to our clients and continue to employ and train local bilingual engineers.”

Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans, said: