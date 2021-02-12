A&R Cleaning and Security Invest in Employment Assistance Programme

During the course of the past year, Ashley and Rayner Davies, directors of A&R Cleaning & Security, saw first-hand how the global pandemic gradually began taking its toll on the mental health of their staff.

As a company that prides itself on looking after the welfare of its workforce, they decided to intervene and invested in an Employee Assistance Programme (EAP) for all 300+ employees and their immediate families.

The EAP scheme offers A&R employees and their immediate families access to 365-day, round the clock support, therapy, counselling including Cognitive Behavioural Therapy sessions from a team of highly trained CBT professionals. The scheme can offer support with stress, anxiety, bereavement, financial wellbeing, tenancy, and housing issues and also includes a range of other beneficial support systems for employees and their families.

2020 raised several challenges across the board with job losses, furlough and the strain of COVID-19 all taking their toll on our mental health. The added pressure that 2021 has started with us all in lockdown once again, means that now more than ever, the EAP Scheme offers an invaluable support network for the business and its staff.

The EAP Scheme supports 300+ employees and their immediate families, potentially reaching over 1,500 individuals. The aim is to help and support them while looking after their general wellbeing as well as assist them to cope with the additional pressures created by the pandemic.

Rayner Davies, Managing Director of A&R Cleaning & Security Services said:

“Mental Health is something that is extremely close to my heart. Having suffered with depression and taking medication for the past 18 years, I’m extremely proud to be able to offer this support scheme to our staff and their families. Many of our staff have been working on the frontline throughout the pandemic, ensuring that schools, healthcare facilities, hospitals and other key services have been able to maintain their normal operations. This new app and online support will give our staff and their immediate families 24-hour, 7 day a week support via online counselling, webinars, programmes, resources, and free legal information. It’s critical to us that our staff’s mental wellbeing is supported during these very difficult times and our new wellbeing programme is at the core of our staff’s welfare strategy”.

In October this year, Welsh Mental Health Charity, Hafal conducted a survey across Wales of over 300 participants. It revealed that 74% of respondents’ mental health was negatively affected by COVID-19.

Nicola Thomas, Chief Operations Officer of Hafal said:

“Everyone’s mental health and wellbeing is important, even more so as we face the pressures of the coronavirus pandemic and the restrictions currently in place. It is vital that businesses recognise their duty of care as employers and support their staff teams as required, whether this is through existing and internal means such as line management arrangements, peer support groups or occupational health support, or through signposting to external services such as those offered by Hafal and other specialist organisations.”

A&R Contract Cleaning Specialists is a soft facilities management company based in Bridgend, offering professional cleaning and security services to businesses across South Wales and South West England.