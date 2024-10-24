Approval Secured for 85MW Mid Wales Wind Farm

EDF Renewables UK’s application to build its 85MW Garn Fach Wind Farm and energy storage facility south of Newtown, Mid Wales, has been approved by Welsh Ministers.

The 17 state-of-the-art turbine project will be capable of generating enough renewable electricity to meet the equivalent needs of 69,000 average UK homes. An energy storage facility onsite will also support flexible capacity and the integration of the renewable energy onto the national grid.

The firm described it as a “milestone” and said it marked a major step forward in its commitment to renewable energy and combating climate change in Wales.

EDF Renewables UK’s Director for Onshore Wind Jon O’Sullivan said:

“We are pleased that the Welsh Government has approved our planning application for Garn Fach Wind Farm. The site is an excellent location for a wind farm and has the potential to make a significant positive impact in Wales and to the local community.”

A community fund worth more than £10 million will be established over the lifetime of the project. EDF Renewables UK also says its commitment to habitat enhancement and restoration measures will also provide biodiversity net benefit on site. New footpaths and cycle tracks will also be created across the site, along with a visitor car park.

RenewableUK Cymru are delighted that Welsh Ministers have today approved the long-awaited consent on the Garn Fach Wind Farm project near Newtown. At 85 MW, the 17 turbine proposal from EDF Renewables UK will be capable of generating enough renewable electricity for 69,000 homes and comes with a community benefit fund of £10 million over the lifetime of the project.

Responding to the approval, RenewableUK Cymru's Director, Jess Hooper, said:

“This is a tremendous shot in the arm for the Welsh renewables industry. Garn Fach is a significant milestone project for Wales, and we are delighted it has got the go ahead after more than two years in the planning system. “Now the Welsh Government has committed to a sector deal with Wales’ renewable energy industry, this will help us to work in partnership to accelerate planning decisions and provide greater clarity to drive inward investment and green economic growth.”

Earlier this month RenewableUK Cymru called for the Welsh Government to expediate planning decisions after three onshore wind projects with a combined capacity of 200MW were reported as stalled within the system. Two of those projects, Manmoel (25MW) and Garn Fach (85MW), have subsequently been consented. Bute Energy are still awaiting a decision on their Tywyn Hywel windfarm (92.4MW), said RenewableUK Cymru.