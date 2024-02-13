Anwyl’s Wrexham Development Due for Spring Completion

The final homes at a popular development in Wrexham will be completed this spring, it’s been confirmed.

Anwyl Homes is due to complete the last property at Maes y Rhedyn, on Straight Mile Road, in Llay, by April. For those who want to be part of this new community, several designs are still available to buy.

Graeme Gibb, sales director for Anwyl Homes Cheshire and North Wales, said:

“Buying at this stage of the development, when we are nearing build completion, means customers not only have a ‘ready for you’ home, they will also become part of a readymade, exciting new community. There will be no long waits for their house to be built or their neighbours’ properties to be finished, which is perfect for those who wish to make a fast move.”

As the development marks five years since its launch, Anwyl has almost competed all 181 homes, with its dedicated site team building, on average, around three new properties per month.

Graeme added:

“Maes-y-Rhedyn is now a vibrant new neighbourhood with a strong sense of community. Llay itself is a great place to live, with lots of local amenities on the doorstep and surrounded by the beautiful Wrexham countryside. Our homes are located on the edge of the village, with easy commuter links into both Wrexham and Chester city centres, via the A483. ”The final eight homes available are all four-bedroom detached homes, priced from £319,995, and include the former ‘Ascot’ show home, which can be purchased with its professional décor and furniture in place. We’ve launched some great new offers for customers purchasing the final new homes in Llay, with incentives worth up to £19,000 on selected plots, Graeme said. “These can be offered either as a deposit contribution or towards added extras inside the homes.”

Competition in the mortgage market has seen many lenders dropping rates, and Graeme believes with Anwyl’s offers,

“it’s a great time to make a move.”“For those interested in our remaining homes, and with an existing property to sell, our Move Simple and Part Exchange schemes could be the easy route to a swift move,” Graeme added.“Our expert moving specialists can take all the hassle out of selling up. We can also put homebuyers in touch with a team of independent financial advisors who have access to the whole of the mortgage market and can help them find a deal that’s right for them,” “And if they are moving from old to new, there are huge savings to be made on energy bills too, with the Home Builders Federation (HBF) estimating owners of new build house can save as much as £183 per month* compared to those living in older properties.”

Anwyl’s thoughtful, forward-thinking approach embeds energy efficiency at the point of construction with features including high quality loft insulation and wall insulation from below floor level to reduce heat loss, which is not possible when retrofitting insulation in an older property. Homes also feature energy efficient boilers, radiators and appliances, low energy lightbulbs and water efficient taps and showers.

To find out more speak to a homes advisor by calling 01978 438162. See www.anwylhomes.co.uk/maes-y-rhedyn for more information.