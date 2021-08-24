Another Year of Growth for Environmental Services Specialists

Cardiff Headquartered MSS Group, have posted their 2020/21 accounts, marking another year of growth for the facilities and environmental services specialists.

In a year that has proved challenging for all businesses, the MSS Group have managed to exceed their forecast by posting accounts showing record numbers in annual turnover, profit and EBITDA.

For the year 2020/21, the MSS Group’s financial performance showed a continuing increase in revenue from £28.5m to £31m, as well as an increase in pre tax profits from £5.2m to £5.7m. The figures also showed a near 13% increase in EBTIDA, rising to £6.2m in 2020/21 from £5.5m in the previous year.

During the pandemic, the Group, who primarily operate in highly regulated and frequently hazardous environments, found the majority of their staff were defined as key workers, providing critical services in keeping their clients operational.

Speaking on the results, MSS Group Chief Executive Bill Mayne said:

“Our Organisation exists to create and maintain ‘Clean, Safe and Secure Environments’ and the events of the past 18 months have demonstrated, more than ever before, the significance and relevance of this philosophy”.

The majority of the Group’s client base consists of large multi-national businesses, tier 1 contractors and public sector bodies. MSS support those clients with a range of services including industrial and commercial cleaning, waste management, asbestos removal, water treatment, security services and more. The growing number of clients, added to the retention of established clients has played a key role in the sustained growth of the business.

Mr Mayne added:

“We describe ourselves as a safe pair of hands because consistent and reliable delivery of products and services is at the heart of everything we do. Our ability to do this has led to enduring relationships with companies that share our commitment to health & safety, quality, and working in partnership to deliver exceptional results”.

The business credits their employees as being the key reason behind the growth. The Group puts a strong emphasis on employee wellbeing, and their dedication to this was recognised by the award of the Investors in People Gold Accreditation earlier this year.

Mr Mayne concluded:

“Our employees are the reason behind the success of our business, they are dedicated, highly skilled and have been exceptional at delivering the strategies and goals set by our leadership team. The business has grown significantly in headcount during the last year and all our staff and leaders have adapted very effectively to this rapid period of growth. To support this increase in demands on our people we have continued to reward, recognise and train our employees with a broad suite of employee benefits”.

Looking forward, the year 2021/22 has started strongly for the Group, with further announcements expected in the coming months as the business continues to expand.