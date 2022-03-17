Anglesey Social Enterprise Secures £150k For Hydrogen Storage Project

Menter Môn's ambition to realise the potential of renewable energy has been given a boost with a £150k grant to fund research linked to its work on hydrogen.

As part of a consortium led by Corre Energy, the funding will be used to complete a feasibility study into the concept of storing hydrogen as a liquid carrier – a world first. It is one of 12 projects supported by the UK Government as part of a two-phase programme to promote net zero innovation. If the first phase of the Corre and Menter Môn scheme is successful, further funding will be released to build a prototype at the proposed Holyhead Hydrogen Hub.

Menter Môn Managing Director Dafydd Gruffydd said:

We’re proud to part of this consortium which is carrying out innovative work in the green energy sector and look forward to turning concept into reality. “The need for new technology in this sector is more apparent than ever, and as an organisation we want to continue to play a key role in this and similar projects. With Menter Môn leading on other green schemes such as the Morlais tidal energy project, this focus on hydrogen fits with our vision to develop expertise and increase local opportunities in these growth areas.”

Guto Owen, Menter Môn Hydrogen Director, added:

Developing energy-storing technologies is an important step in our transition towards clean and secure renewable energy. We are well aware of the benefits of hydrogen as a zero-emission fuel for transportation, a long-term energy store as well as for heating homes – this project brings all this a step closer. “In addition to clear environmental benefits renewable energy schemes like this also bring significant job, skills development and supply chain opportunities. With traditional fuel prices increasing and the need to move to a low-carbon economy I am confident that hydrogen and the Holyhead Hydrogen Hub can play a key role.”

If successful, it is hoped that the project will create high-skilled jobs locally as well as attract international interest which will result in further research and development opportunities for the region.