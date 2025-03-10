Anglesey Adopts Basque Country Approach to Measure Welsh Language Use

An approach to measuring language use which has been used for decades in the Basque Country has been implemented for the first time in Wales.

Menter Môn has adopted the approach to better understand the situation on the ground on Anglesey, in order to develop purposeful interventions.

According to the 2021 census, there was a 1.5% reduction in the number of Welsh speakers on Anglesey. Menter Môn says that although these results are not unexpected, they don’t provide a full picture of the community use of the language.

Ifor Gruffydd, Director of Learn Welsh North West and a member of Menter Môn’s Board explained: “As a Menter Iaith (language initiative), it’s important that we approach language planning purposefully. We get census data every decade, so the ten-year interval makes it difficult to increase use on the ground without being able to measure the success of interventions.”

Supported by Soziolinguistika Klusterra, a research centre in the Basque Country, a pilot was carried out on Anglesey during March 2024. The methodology was used to measure the communication language used by people on the streets of Llangefni and Menai Bridge. The data was collected by researchers and recorded on a dedicated app. The app has been translated from Basque to Welsh.

The pilot’s main findings were that Welsh language use was much lower than the local population’s ability level, as seen in the 2021 census figures. This is a common pattern, says Menter Môn . Around 75% of Llangefni’s population are Welsh speakers (Census 2021) but the level of use heard was 54%. In Menai Bridge 52% of the population are Welsh speakers, but the use heard was at 20%.

The research also offers an analysis according to age and gender, with a higher percentage of men using Welsh compared to women. In terms of age groups, a consistent pattern was seen in both towns – the highest use was amongst young children, but the lowest was in the 15-24 age group.

In response to the findings, Dafydd Gruffydd, Managing Director of Menter Môn and a former Commissioner with the Commission for Welsh-speaking Communities, said:

“The report of the Commission for Welsh-speaking Communities noted that the density of Welsh speakers was vitally important in terms of language use at a community level. With a high percentage of Welsh speakers in Llangefni, it’s clearly a natural first choice for the majority. In Menai Bridge on the other hand, there’s a tendency to initiate conversations in English as there are fewer Welsh speakers there anyway.

“Although only seven miles separate the two towns, the gap in community language use is significant. The challenge is to try to slow down and reverse the linguistic shift which is happening in our communities.”

Menter Môn are now committing to frequently carry out this research and are preparing to measure other areas of Ynys Môn again in March 2025. The company seeks to ensure financial support to be able to achieve this, as well as seeking to encourage and support other counties to adopt the model of measuring actual use of the Welsh language.