An Introduction to Net Zero Industry Wales ..and How it Will Run SWIC

An Introduction to Net Zero Industry Wales ..and How it Will Run SWIC

In this new podcast series Chris Williams, Head of industrial Decarbonisation at Industry Wales / SWIC talks to Business News Wales about Net Zero industry Wales and where this new organisation sits with SWIC and Industry Wales.

Net Zero Industry Wales has been created to support Welsh industry decarbonise and create new jobs in the green industries of the future and will work with an existing group of 40 business and academic partners operating within a wide range of energy-intensive industries to help them achieve net zero.

The new body will have a number of short to medium-term priorities, including:

Enabling industry to explore new economic growth opportunities by becoming a world-leader in low-carbon manufacturing – playing to Wales’ existing strengths;

Support future development of a Circular Economy in Wales;

Stimulate and anchor new investments to create and retain high-skilled jobs;

Engage with stakeholders to support public and private investment.

The creation of Net Zero Industry Wales will also help maximise the potential for stakeholder engagement, industrial participation, the drawdown of relevant UK Government funding, and ensure activities align to Welsh Government policy priorities.