Driving Wales Towards a Sustainable Future

Net Zero Industry Wales is a relatively new organisation, established just over two years ago with the support of the Welsh Government. Our mission is ambitious yet critical, to make Wales the country of choice for producing sustainable goods and services. This involves not only supporting industrial clusters across Wales but also fostering the partnerships necessary to transform plans into action.

From the outset, our purpose has been clear: to help the South Wales Industrial Cluster (SWIC) and, more recently, the North East Wales Industrial Decarbonisation (NEWID) Cluster, in delivering their decarbonisation plans. But we are not content with simply creating strategies that remain on paper. Our goal is to turn these plans into tangible projects that drive economic prosperity, strengthen Wales’ industrial position, and contribute to a more sustainable future.

Achieving net zero requires collective effort. At Net Zero Industry Wales, we prioritise a “Team Wales” culture, where collaboration between public and private sectors becomes the driving force behind our work. Every organisation, from small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to large corporations, has a role to play.

We are committed to empowering businesses, particularly SMEs, to embark on their own journeys to net zero. These companies are the backbone of our economy, and their involvement is critical in achieving our shared sustainability goals.

Shaping Policy and Regulation

Policy and regulation are cornerstones of industrial decarbonisation, and our work involves close collaboration with the Welsh Government, Natural Resources Wales, and other key stakeholders. Industry accounts for 50 per cent of Wales’ emissions burden, and addressing this requires clear, actionable pathways for decarbonisation.

Our role is to ensure that these pathways remain relevant and adaptable. Decarbonisation is not static, it demands constant evaluation and updating to reflect technological advancements and market dynamics. By maintaining these live documents, we provide industry and policymakers with the information needed to track progress and adapt to new challenges.

Delivering Transformational Projects

Decarbonising Wales’ industrial landscape requires more than policy; it demands action and investment. High-profile projects like the decarbonisation of Tata Steel’s Port Talbot site, the Milford Haven CO2 Project, and HyLine Cymru exemplify the kind of initiatives that can transform our economy.

Building low-carbon infrastructure is central to our mission. From natural gas transmission systems to electricity distribution and port facilities, we work with industry, manufacturers, and energy providers to ensure they are able to decarbonise and support the wider industrial clusters in their decarbonisation efforts. This level of organisation is essential to delivering large-scale projects on time and within budget.

A critical part of our work is ensuring that this progress is both visible and measurable. This involves maintaining transparent communication between industries, regulators, and infrastructure providers. By enabling this flow of information, we can support Wales in moving towards a low-carbon economy and building confidence among stakeholders.

Net Zero Industry Wales is committed to ensuring that the decarbonisation journey is not just a vision but a reality. Our collective efforts are laying the groundwork for a more sustainable, prosperous future for Wales, one where we lead the way in producing sustainable goods and services while supporting businesses of all sizes in their transitions to net zero.

As we continue this journey, collaboration remains at the heart of our approach. By working together, we can not only meet our climate goals but also establish Wales as a global leader in clean energy and innovation.