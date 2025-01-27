Net Zero Industry Wales Podcast Series Goes Live

Net Zero Industry Wales has launched its new podcast series, which aims to amplify the organisation's mission of positioning Wales as the country of choice for production of sustainable goods and services.

The series aims to inspire both public bodies and private industries across Wales to consider the wide-reaching impacts of their actions, in alignment with the nation’s commitment to achieving net zero. By offering insightful discussions on industrial transformation, the podcast serves as a platform for driving conversations that support Wales’ journey towards a sustainable future.

The first episode is available now on all major platforms, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

You can also listen here:

Produced in collaboration with Business News Wales as part of the media firm’s new podcast production services, the series represents a significant step in Net Zero Industry Wales’ strategy to enhance visibility and engagement throughout 2025. The episodes will be distributed across more than 100 podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify, ensuring they reach a diverse and engaged audience.

To maximise the series' impact, Business News Wales will also repurpose podcast content into columns, features, and other formats, extending its reach and creating opportunities for further engagement.

The inaugural episode features Ben Burggraaf, CEO of Net Zero Industry Wales, and Chris Williams, Head of Industrial Decarbonisation at Industry Wales. Together, they delve into the historical evolution of Wales’ industrial economy, its challenges in the post-coal era, and the emerging opportunities in industrial decarbonisation and renewable energy. The episode also highlights the pivotal role Net Zero Industry Wales plays in leading this transformative journey.

Ben Burggraaf, CEO of Net Zero Industry Wales, commented on the value of using podcasts and repurposed content to communicate the organisation's mission: