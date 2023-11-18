An Exciting New Chapter for Glan-llyn Residential Centre

Gwersyll Glan-llyn, the Urdd’s iconic residential centre in north Wales, is celebrating the beginning of a new era. As well as completing a significant upgrade worth £2m on the site, the Urdd is proud to welcome Mair Edwards as the new Director of Glan-llyn.

Following a year of development work, Glan-llyn’s new Water Activities Training Centre has been completed and a first-class Water Centre now stands on the shores of the lake Llyn Tegid. The Centre includes accommodation and self-catering facilities, meeting areas, changing rooms, and a workshop. The new building also offers rooms with magnificent views over Llyn Tegid to hire for groups to hold meetings, or workshops.

By spring 2024 Glan-llyn will also open a brand-new camping site, Cae Penllyn, which will offer a kitchen, self-catering facilities and a multi-use community area that can be used by large and small groups alike.

Siân Lewis, Chief Executive of the Urdd, said:

“It's great to see these new facilities completed and being enjoyed by children, young people, and our staff. The new Water Centre enables us to continue to offer the highest quality of outdoor activities at Glan-llyn and is part of a wider vision to upgrade the facilities at the Urdd’s residential centres. “Over the last three years and thanks to support by the Welsh Government and Minister for Education and Welsh Language, Jeremy Miles MS, Glan-llyn has received an investment of £2m in order to develop the outdoor centre’s provision – which includes transforming a 150-year-old building, Glan-llyn Isa’, into self-contained accommodation. Glan-llyn Isa’ meets the demand from older members of the Urdd for a self-contained accommodation and has proven to be popular since its opening in 2021.”

The Urdd is also proud to welcome Mair Edwards as the new Director of Gwersyll Glan-llyn, following the retirement of Huw Antur. Mair has over 16 years of experience working at a strategic level and as a member of a senior team in the field of community development and regeneration within the housing sector.