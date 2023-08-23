American Games Company Chooses Wales for its New European HQ

A US specialist games company with offices in New York and Texas is to set up its new European headquarters in Wales.

Rocket Science will set up its new studio in Cardiff, creating 50 highly paid and skilled jobs for games industry graduates and professionals, working directly on, and solving some of the hardest technical projects for the biggest video games in the world.

This inward investment project was secured following a successful Welsh Government-led trade mission to the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco in 2022. Here, Rocket Science’s Welsh co-founder, Tom Daniel, who is originally from Bridgend but now based in Austin, Texas along with Brian Corrigan, connected with Creative Wales, the Welsh Government’s creative agency, to discuss his company’s ambitious plans for growth.

Rocket Science plans to establish a presence in Wales, to mirror its already successful operation in New York, with the Welsh studio positioned to support the company’s European clients.

The new studio in Cardiff will work on the world’s biggest and most popular video games of today, played by millions of people daily, while also building and supporting AAA clients to create the the biggest and most ambitious games of tomorrow.

The company will receive support from the Welsh Government’s Economy Futures Fund (EFF), which supports businesses to invest, grow and build the Welsh economy.

This represents a significant step-change for the games sector in Wales as the country aims to take a larger slice of the global games market, which is projected to grow to over $200bn by 2025.

Announcing the news, Deputy Minister for Arts, Sport and Tourism, Dawn Bowden said:

“This significant investment will support the Welsh Government’s strategic objective of developing the games industry in Wales. “This new studio by Rocket Science has the potential to be a real game-changer for the sector, creating 50 well-paid jobs, driving economic growth and further develop Wales’ growing gaming sector, providing high quality employment opportunities for current and future generations. “The Welsh Government is committed to working in partnership with the industries of the future to create new, high quality skilled jobs, while supporting its staff already working in these sectors to further develop their skills. Wales is a great place to live, work, visit and invest in. So, I urge creative businesses to get in touch with Creative Wales to find out how we can support them build a successful enterprise here in Wales.”

Commenting on the announcement, Tom Daniel, Co-Founder and Co-CEO from Rocket Science said: