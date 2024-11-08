Amber Appoints New Chief Financial and Commercial Officer

Nick Richards has been named as Chief Financial and Commercial Officer (CFCO) of Amber, the Cardiff-based energy management consultancy.

Acting as Amber’s first CFCO, Richards will be instrumental in achieving the business’s long-term strategy and goals, it said, aiming to further propel Amber’s growth, place the company at the centre of progress within the energy sector and become the UK’s number one energy management consultancy.

Amber provides an innovative and holistic energy management service, which in recent years has grown to include Net Zero consultancy, using their strong position in the market as a force for good, the firm said. Its recent B Corp recertification saw it improve its B Impact score from 88.4 to 100.5 – one of the first energy third-party intermediaries (TPI) to qualify.

Richards joins Amber with 30-years’ experience as a Chartered Accountant, mostly working in senior leadership positions – specialising in commercially focussed operational finance roles as well leading on all aspects of financial reporting and business governance. Previously he spent 16 years at Unite Students, with numerous roles including Group Finance Director, followed by two years at Global Student Accommodation as Managing Director (UK&I). Both of these roles encompassing the specialisms in which Amber is centred. More latterly, he has spent five years at TM Group as Chief Financial Officer, where he helped lead the business through a complex business sale process.

Founder and CEO of Amber, Nick Proctor, said:

“Having worked with Nick for several years when he was client side and watching his career with interest since, and I’m excited about the knowledge and expertise he brings with him, and his track record as a CFO in the property space. “Nick is held in high regard within the industry, and we look forward to utilising his knowledge and experience to further our products, enrich our relationships in key industries, and in helping our clients on the journey towards Net Zero.”

On his appointment, Richards said: